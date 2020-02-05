Kaminari Ramen puts a Western twist on a traditional bowl of ramen

Ramen noodles are a staple for college students and folks eating on a budget, but these days, they’re so much more than that. Ramen is a culinary art form, and a South Florida chef found a way to add a Western spin to the dish.

You can eat it with chop sticks. You can eat it with a spoon.

Ramen is a bowl full of deliciousness.

Takeshi Kamioka, chef, Kaminari Ramen: “Ramen is a noodle soup dish. It’s a craft in Japan. It’s our number one fast food.”

Traditionally, a steaming bowl of ramen has fresh noodles, broth and anything from an egg to pork belly.

In South Florida, Kaminari Ramen is a gourmet pop-up that specializes in this dish.

Takeshi Kamioka: “Kaminari Ramen pops up at mostly art walks, breweries and festivals.”

But sometimes, you’re not in the mood for soup, so they found a solution.”

Takeshi Kamioka: “What is unique about our ramen is we take our ramen as the bade and then mix it into, for instance, like a burrito or a ramen grilled cheese.”

It’s my college food staples all rolled into one.

Takeshi Kamioka: “When people see the burrito for the first time, they freak out. They are excited to try it because they never had anything like it before.”

Everything they put in their traditional bowl of ramen gets wrapped in a giant tortilla, including the broth.

Takeshi Kamioka: “The way that we infuse the soup is we add the cheese to the noodles, let it melt and add some broth to the cheese mix.”

It all gets wrapped up so you can grab and go.

Sloan Robbins, customer: “Tastes like ramen but with the ease of eating a burrito. It’s the best of both worlds.”

We’ve heard of grilled cheese and soup but never a grilled cheese made from soup.

Takeshi Kamioka: “The ramen grilled cheese is a special we do. Two slices of bread, two slices of cheese, all the components of the ramen, including the cheesy noodles grilled on the flat top.”

Considering they use pork belly and pork broth, it’s like a grilled cheese with bacon but on steroids.

Takeshi Kamioka: “People love it. It’s just different. It’s out there and everytime someone gets one they are just wowed.”

So if you get it in a bowl, between two pieces of bread or in a tortilla, just make sure you rush to get some ramen.

Sloan Robbins: “It’s the best ramen in town.”

