Kalbi Ribs/ Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, Miami Beach

The Chef: Neil Sullivan
The Restaurant: Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, Miami Beach
The Dish: Kalbi Ribs
Ingredients:
1 lbs Korean-style short ribs (flanken ribs)
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup water
1 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp honey
2 tbsp Mirin
¼ cup pear
¼ cup sweet onion
2 garlic cloves
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp fresh ginger
Dash pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Take the ribs and place them in a plastic bag or tray.
- Take all of the remaining ingredients and place them in a blender and blend until smooth, pour the marinade over the ribs and place in the fridge for 8 hours to overnight, not going longer than 24 hours or else they will become too salty.
- Remove ribs from marinade, shaking off the excess and grill over high heat for 1-2 minutes per side.
To Plate:
- Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions, serve along-side white rice and li hing pineapple.
Hapa Kitchen & Eatery
(located in Time Out Market)
1601 Drexel Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
www.timeoutmarket.com/miami/eat-and-drink/hapa-kitchen-eatery
