Kalbi Ribs/ Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Bring some aloha-style comfort food to your family without ever leaving your kitchen. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Neil Sullivan

The Restaurant: Hapa Kitchen & Eatery, Miami Beach

The Dish: Kalbi Ribs

Ingredients:

1 lbs Korean-style short ribs (flanken ribs)

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup water

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp Mirin

¼ cup pear

¼ cup sweet onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp fresh ginger

Dash pepper

Method of Preparation:

Take the ribs and place them in a plastic bag or tray.

Take all of the remaining ingredients and place them in a blender and blend until smooth, pour the marinade over the ribs and place in the fridge for 8 hours to overnight, not going longer than 24 hours or else they will become too salty.

Remove ribs from marinade, shaking off the excess and grill over high heat for 1-2 minutes per side.

To Plate:

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions, serve along-side white rice and li hing pineapple.

Hapa Kitchen & Eatery

(located in Time Out Market)

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.timeoutmarket.com/miami/eat-and-drink/hapa-kitchen-eatery

