‘Kajillionaire’ star Evan Rachel Wood discusses quirky role in scam artist comedy

OK, take filthy rich, then get dirtier. Forget billionaire, think kajilloinaire! One family is stopping at nothing to make their wildest dreams come true. Alex “Moneybags” Miranda is here with the story.

The all-star cast in the new offbeat comedy “Kajillionaire” refuse to make money the honest way — you know, by marrying rich. Good thing star Evan Rachel Wood is multitalented, with a surprising skill she could always cash in on if the whole acting thing doesn’t work out.

It’s probably safe to say you’ll never meet a more eccentric family. I’ll put money on it.

Richard Jenkins (as Robert): “I thought it was always insulting to treat you like a child, and I thought we agreed on that.”

Evan Rachel Wood stars with Richard Jenkins, Debra Winger and Gina Rodriguez in “Kajillionaire,” a quirky comedy about a mother and father who raise their daughter in the art of the scam.

Richard Jenkins (as Robert): “She learned to forge before she learned to write. Well, actually, that is how she did learn to write.”

Evan plays Old Dolio, and based on the name alone, these parents gave the poor girl no chance at a normal life.

Alex Miranda: “Did you ever fall down while perfecting the iconic walk?”

Evan Rachel Wood: “I did not, and this is a weird skill that I never thought would come in handy. I happen to be somewhat of a limbo champion.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re kidding!”

Evan Rachel Wood: “I take great pride in my limbo skills.”

We stan a multitalented queen, and Evan, who’s a mom herself, also takes pride in her parenting.

But this movie really makes you question everything.

Evan Rachel Wood: “I think every parent goes through, ‘Oh, God, did I do the right thing?’ There’s so many things I would have done differently already! I hope that he’s better than me. I hope he learns from me, not just what to do, but what not to do. That’s sort of what Old Dolio is doing, this sort of self-awareness and this need to break the cycle.”

Evan Rachel Wood (as Old Dolio): “Hun. You’ve never called me that. Bet you could if it were a job, though, right?”

A movie ticket will cost you a few bucks, but this performance is priceless.

Evan Rachel Wood: “I have an androgynous quality to me, but I can lean more feminine, and we really wanted Old Dolio to be genderless, and so we had to find things about me that were tells, like my hands, so we had to find a way to make my hands more creature-like, and drop her voice down low.”

“Kajillionaire” steals its way into theaters on Friday, Sept. 25.

