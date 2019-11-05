Kacey Musgraves is doing a Christmas special for Amazon

(CNN) — Singer Kacey Musgraves is way ahead of you on the whole Christmas spirit thing.

With help from some of her famous friends, Musgraves is set to star in her own Christmas-themed special for Amazon Prime Video, called “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” debuting November 29.

The six-time Grammy winner’s special will be narrated by “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy.

“I can say without a doubt that this project is unlike anything I’ve ever done before,” Musgraves said in a release. “What started as the small seed of an idea one night over a year ago has turned into something I’m so proud of. Some truly brilliant comedic and musical guests are featured in the show — as well as my own Grandma.”

Some of the announced guests — besides Grandma Musgraves — include James Corden, Leon Bridges, Camila Cabello, Fred Armisen, Lana Del Rey and Troye Sivan.

Kendall Jenner is also expected to appear.

“My vision was to bring my old Christmas album to life visually and create a modern and fashionable, fresh take on a classic format. It’s a nostalgic, Wes Anderson-inspired reimagining of the holidays,” Musgraves said. “It’s heartfelt, funny, and most of all, real. I can’t wait to finally share.”

Musgraves, whose best known songs include “Follow Your Arrow” and “Rainbow,” released her most recent studio album, “Golden Hour,” last year.

