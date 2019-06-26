K-pop band BTS is about to release their third movie

(CNN) — They’ve won the hearts of millions across the globe, released their own mobile game and given a heartfelt speech at the United Nations and now they’re releasing their third movie.

We’re talking about the seven-member sensation, Korean pop band BTS which announced their latest film Tuesday.

“Bring The Soul: The Movie” — and no, that’s not what BTS stands for — will begin screening in limited locations August 7.

The movie will offer a “glimpse into BTS’ world away from the stage,” the movie’s website says. It will feature intimate group discussions as well as concert performances from the band’s European “Love Yourself” tour.

The band’s second film, “Love Yourself in Seoul,” was released earlier this year and highlighted what the band called the “most sought-after concert of 2018.”

The band’s first movie “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” was released in 2018 and offered snippets of one-on-one interviews with band members and went behind the scene of the band’s “The Wings Tour.”

The first film was release was record-breaking, said Trafalgar Releasing, which brings similar events to the big screen. That film drew $18.5 million at the box office, “cementing itself as the highest grossing global event cinema release of all time.”

Of the upcoming movie, Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby said the company was “thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’ giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark Love Yourself tour.”

“The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide,” he said. (ARMY is what BTS fans call themselves.)

Tickets will go on sale July 3.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.