K-pop band A.C.E to appear in concert in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Korean boy band A.C.E will be playing in concert in Fort Lauderdale.

The band will be playing at Revolution Live, at 100 SW Third Ave., as part of their A.C.E CONCERT [UNDER COVER: AREA US] tour at 7 p.m., Wednesday.

A.C.E made their debut on May 23, 2017 and have recently released their latest album, “Under Cover : The Mad Squad.” The single off the album is “SAVAGE.”

General admission tickets are selling for $55 while VIP tickets are on sale for $145.

The band consists of five members, Jun, Donghun, Wow, Kim Byeongkwan and Chan.

