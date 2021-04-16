JW Marriott Turnberry offers exclusive getaway package for teachers, 1st responders

2020 was really tough for everyone, but especially for teachers and first responders. One SoFlo hotel wants to give back to these hometown heroes and give them an excuse to leave their troubles at the door and have a great time.

Slide on down! Spring savings are making a splash at the JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura.

The hotel wants to honor all those who worked really hard during the pandemic with an exclusive package that’s a perfect getaway.

Jeffrey Klein, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa: “At the JW Marriott Turnberry, we wanted to show our appreciation for both the teachers, locally and nationally, along with all of our first responders. We really wanted to say thank you for everything that these people have done for, not only each and every one of us, but the sacrifices they’ve made.”

The savings start even before you check in, because you’re not only getting a major discount when you book a room. You can also get an upgrade.

Jeffrey Klein: “It’s about a 50% savings when you do the math.”

Lounge around, take a load off and check out the view, or have some fun in the sun at Tidal Cove Waterpark, which is free when you’re staying at the hotel.

Jeffrey Klein: “This is a water park experience that’s great for all ages. It has seven thrill rides on a 60-foot water slide tower. We have the first ever triple flow rider, so it’s a simulated surf machine.”

Dont sweat it. Rhe pros are here to show you how to hang ten.

Michelle Delmas, guest: “Just seeing her really engaged and doing it was just such a great feeling. Just knowing that she did it, and seeing her smile, that was great.”

If all that excitement makes you work up an appetite, head to Corsair Kitchen and Bar to grab a bite.

Jeffrey Klein: “With the promotion that we’re doing, you’re getting a 10% discount.”

There’s tons of options here, like mac and cheese, pasta, even seafood and sandwiches … and it all tastes better because it’s meant to say thank you.

Michelle Delmas: “Last year was really difficult for a lot of us teachers. It was really nice to be appreciated and given this opportunity to do a staycation with my daughter.”

Teachers and first responders must use the special rate code “ZTC” when booking their room and must show ID when they check in.

FOR MORE INFO:

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

305-932-6200

marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa

