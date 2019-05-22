JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura opens new water park

When you’re repeatedly ordered to get out of the mall fountains, you know Aventura is ready for a water park! Now it’s got one, and it’s here just in time for the Memorial Day to start the summer.
Chris Van Vliet: “Probably should have worked on the farmer’s tan before coming here today.”
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is changing the game with their brand new water park, Tidal Cove.
Jeff Soffer, Chairman and CEO of Fontainebleau Development: “Why drive to Disney when we have a water park right here in Aventura, Florida?”
Look at this! Tidal Cove has 60-foot tower with seven water slides.
Jeff Soffer: “And if that’s not enough, we built the first-ever triple Flowrider, the largest surf simulator in the United States.”
Chris Van Vliet: “If waterslides aren’t your thing, maybe the lazy river.”
Jeff Soffer: “It’s lazy but not so lazy, but you can certainly float down the lazy river, relax. You can sit poolside.”
Chris Van Vliet: “So I am geared up head-to-toe ready to water park it up. Jeff, not so much.”
Jeff Soffer: “Well, maybe I got bad advice.”
Chris Van Vliet: “Alright, here we go. OK, so I gotta hold on tight here? Woooo! Oh, man!”
Not a bad way to spend the day, right?
So you don’t have to actually be a guest at the resort to go to the water park.
Day passes to the resort are selling for $75 on weekdays and $105 on the weekends, so you can enjoy all the amenities the resort has to offer.
FOR MORE INFO:
JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa
19999 W Country Club Drive
Aventura, FL 33180
305-932-6200
www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/
