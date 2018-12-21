JuvaLips suction device offers short-term lip plump solution

Well, we’re told it’s something many women want — plump, full lips. Frankly, we think Lynn’s are perfect. But a lot of us want even fuller lips, and there are many ways to get them. Now there’s a plumping procedure that doesn’t involve getting poked with a needle or sliced by a knife.

Angelina Jolie’s got ’em, so does Jessica Alba. Big, plump, juicy lips. Injections are the most common way to plump your pucker — but now there’s this.

JuvaLips is a new device that sucks your lips to size.

Christopher O’Connell, Skin Association of South Florida: “The JuvaLips product is a suction-based product for temporary lip augmentation. Basically with suction, you’re inducing inflammation, dilating blood vessels in the lips, and you’re increasing the size of the lips temporarily.”

You might remember the Kylie Jenner challenge. People were sucking their lips into a shot glass and getting crazy results.

JuvaLips promises a safer alternative.

Christopher O’Connell: “The precautions you should use when using any product. Obviously, you need to read the instructions. This seems like it’s very safe; they are FDA approved.”

Of course, in the name of science we had to test it out.

Lynn Martinez: “Honestly, it looks a little pornographic. Oh, my God (laughing).”

(Puts JuvaLips onto lips)

Lynn Martinez: “Mm-hmm.”

(Finishes with JuvaLips)

Lynn Martinez: “It’s pretty sucky. I definitely see a difference.”

JuvaLips sells for $120.

Depending on the person, the results can last for several hours.

Christopher O’Connell: “The JuvaLips product is fun as a temporary, short-term lip plumping solution.”

Lynn Martinez: “Now put it back in its pouch so we can go to the grocery store and whip it out.”

