Justin Timberlake visits Texas shooting survivor in hospital

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Pop star Justin Timberlake made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovers from her wounds in a hospital.

Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School. Her mother, Sonia Lopez-Puentes, shared on Facebook a photo that shows Timberlake wearing a medical gown and rubber gloves as he poses next to a smiling Salazar in her hospital room last Friday.

According to an online fundraiser for Salazar, the teenager suffered a broken jaw and will need shoulder replacement surgery after the shooting.

Timberlake performed two shows in nearby Houston last week as part of his Man of the Woods tour.

