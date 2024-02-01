(CNN) — If *NSYNC releases new music is it gonna be May?

During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that aired on Tuesday, Justin Timberlake shared that he has been back recording with his former *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future,” Timberlake said.

He told Clarkson that they picked up where they left off with their “chemistry.”

The group reunited in September for the song “Take You to a Better Place,” which was featured in the “Trolls Band Together” movie.

Timberlake has a new album, his first since 2018’s” Man in the Woods,” titled “Everything I Thought It Was,” which drops March 15.

The first single, “Selfish,” was released last week.

