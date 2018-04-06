Justin Timberlake stops concert to announce fan’s pregnancy

DETROIT (WSVN) — Justin Timberlake helped one lucky fan pull off an epic pregnancy announcement.

Darcell Baxtressar, a die-hard fan of the pop star, was sitting stage-side during Timberlake’s concert in Detroit Monday night.

When the singer spotted her sign that read “Will you help announce my pregnancy?” he approached her and grabbed the sign.

He told the crowd, “This sign caught my eye, and I gotta stop the show for a second. Detroit, this is very cool, are you ready?” He then announced Darcell’s happy news to thousands in attendance.

Before handing the sign back to her, Timberlake asked if he could nickname the child “Baby Bax” to the delight of fans.

Baxtresser said she never expected Timberlake to stop his show for her.

“I really only expected him to see it and, at best, take a picture with it, but I did not at all expect him to stop the show,” Baxtresser told E! News.

She posted video of the live announcement to Facebook with the caption, “This was the most amazing, magical, unforgettable moment I have ever had in my life!!! My first love to announce my pregnancy was crazy!!! A truly special memory I will forever cherish!! Thank you!!”

