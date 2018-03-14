Justin Timberlake has come out of the woods and into Toronto. He kicked off his “Man of the Woods” tour Tuesday night — and it looks awesome! Toronto native and experienced woodsman Chris Van Vliet is taking us inside the show.

J.T. officially brought sexy back in my home and native land.

Justin Timberlake (singing): “Say what? I can’t stop the feeling!”

Timberlake couldn’t stop the feeling in front of a sold-out crowd.

Justin Timberlake (singing): “If I told you you were beautiful…”

The buildup for this tour has been growing since last month, when Justin brought down the house during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Justin Timberlake (singing): “Let me show you a few things.”

He’ll do 102 shows in total before his tour wraps up next January.

So what do you wear to kick off such an epic tour? Justin shared a backstage video as he picked out his opening night outfit.

Justin Timberlake: “Oh, my God, yo, I had this shirt.”

J.T. didn’t have any special guests join him on stage, but he did have a very special guest — his wife, Jessica Biel, who posted an Instagram video from the front row.

By the way, Jessica stars with her husband in the music video for his song “Man of the Woods.”

Justin Timberlake (singing): “‘Cause there’s only one me and you.”

Justin didn’t just sing and dance. He was also quite the hospitable host — offering shots to fans in the front row.

Justin Timberlake: “Here’s to the one and only city I always have a blast in.”

Justin rocked the stage for two hours, with the crowd singing along to 26 songs.

Justin Timberlake (singing): “I got this feeling in my body.”

Justin will be in Miami May 18 at the American Airlines Arena and then the next day he’ll be at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

And what a day May 19 will be. Not only will J.T. be in Broward, it’s also the same day as the royal wedding.

And, and, it’s my birthday, too!

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.