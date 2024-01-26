Justin Timberlake announced his first world tour in five years and, get excited South Florida, because “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” is coming to Miami.

The renowned musician, actor and entertainer made his announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Thursday night.

Produced by LiveNation, the global outing kicks off in Canada on April 29 in Vancouver. Timberlake is expected to make two stop in Florida: Tampa and Miami.

Timberlake’s Florida stops will take place at the Kaseya Center on June 15. and at the Amalie Arena on June 14.

As of now, tour dates are only available in North America, but show times for later in the year will be available for stops in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The 10-time Grammy winner released his new song, “Selfish,” the same day he made his world tour announcement.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. while fan club members should expect a code in their email for a pre-sale beginning on Monday, Jan. 29.

Those interested in the show can visit JustinTimberlake.com for more information.

