Justin Bieber’s ‘Changes’ Tour is coming to AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Justin Bieber’s comeback tour is coming to the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Tickets for the July 21 show go on sale at 12 p.m. on Feb. 14, the arena announced on Twitter, Tuesday.

A presale will run from Jan. 30 through Feb. 13 for American Express cardholders.

The Feb. 14 date coincides with the release of his “Changes” album.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @justinbieber is coming to AmericanAirlines Arena on July 21st. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 @ 12pm. pic.twitter.com/ssULbUqBSy — AA Arena (@AAarena) January 28, 2020

This is Bieber’s first tour since the “Purpose World Tour” ended in 2017.

For more information on the Miami tour stop, click here.

