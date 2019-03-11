Justin Bieber asks fans to ‘pray’ for him in emotional Instagram post

(WSVN) - Justin Bieber got personal with his fans on Instagram over the weekend.

The pop star posted an emotional picture of himself praying with his manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West.

The caption read in part, “been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.”

This comes almost a month after the 25-year-old started receiving treatment to help ensure his mental well-being.

Bieber didn’t get into details about his troubles, but he did ask his more than 100 million followers to pray for him.

