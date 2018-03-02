‘Just Dance’ steps up its game with real-life version

So you think you can dance? Now’s your chance to show it. The popular game “Just Dance” is coming to life — and coming to South Florida. Deco went behind the scenes to see how you’re part of the show.

“Just Dance” is stepping up its game.

The motion-based video where players copy dance moves performed by actors is out with a live stage version.

Hinde Daoui, “Just Dance Live” producer: “‘Just Dance Live’ is an amazing and unique experience because we are bringing for the first time the second world of ‘Just Dance’ the game into a 3D vibrant, very lively live show.”

The interactive show is popping up in the Magic City at the Fillmore Theater in SoBe.

Kim Gavin, “Just Dance Live” director: “We’ve got lights, action and effects bringing that world of color, excitement, music to everybody. So if they want to dance, they can dance. If they want to stand and watch the spectacle, they can.”

Here’s how it works.

Hinde Daoui: “They will first walk through a red carpet and they will discover the archway of “Just Dance Live” with a lot of larger-than-life props.”

Then there’s a meet-and-greet with the characters.

Dani Hampson, “Just Dance Live” dancer: “We are at the front and we can interact with the audience on a different level — something that we’ve never experienced before. And for them, they can get a chance to meet us.”

Next, it’s off to the main stage, where you can bust a move for 90 minutes with dancers shaking their groove thing on multiple stages.

Adrian Gas, “Just Dance Live” dancer: “This event is basically you stepping into the screen and being with the characters in third, like seeing the atmosphere that you see in the game, so it’s just making you feel like you’re inside the game. ”

But before they hit the 305, “Just Dance Live” invited us across the pond to check out their rehearsals.

Dani Hampson: “It’s a unique show to be a part of. I’ve never been involved in anything like this before, so I’m really excited.”

But they’re more excited about coming to Miami.

Adrian Gas: “The music and the atmosphere and the nightlife and daytime at the beach — everything about it just sounds exciting.”

The show hits town next Thursday.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Just Dance Live” event at Fillmore Theater

1700 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-7300

https://justdancelive.com/tour-tickets/miami/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.