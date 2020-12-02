Just Blaze Sushi Roll/B-Side Sushi at 1-800-Lucky, Miami

Do you love sushi, but are never brave enough to make it at home? It’s actually easier than you think as you’ll see in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fernando Chang

The Restaurant: B-Side Sushi at 1-800-Lucky, Miami

The Dish: Just Blaze Sushi Roll

Ingredients:

2 Cups Seasoned Sushi Rice (substitute with medium grain rice)

1 lb. Sashimi Grade Tuna

2 Jars Aji Rocoto Puree or Sriracha

16 oz. Eel Sauce (substitute with teriyaki sauce if necessary)

7 g. Kosher Salt

5 g. Sesame Oil

10 g. Olive Oil

1 Avocado (sliced thin)

1 Cucumber (sliced in thin long strips)

1 Jar Crispy Shallots (garnish)

Half Sheet Nori

Method of Preparation:

For cooking rice:

Put Sushi Rice in large bowl and rinse 3-4 times. Strain and discard water. Add rice to rice cooker and add 2 cups water. Cook for 30-35 minutes. After rice is cooked, transfer to large bowl and add 80ml rice vinegar. Using paddle or spatula, separate the rice grains and cool. Flip the rice until it cools. Keep the rice covered with a damp towel until ready to use.

Spicy Sauce:

In a bowl mix 1 jar of mayonnaise, 1 jar of Aji Rocoto Puree, 16 oz. of eel sauce and kosher salt to taste.

Tuna mix:

Mince tuna or cut into small cubes. In a medium bowl, combine tuna, 60 g. ají rocoto puree, sesame oil, olive oil, kosher salt.

To roll sushi:

1. Lay a sheet of nori, shiny side down, on a bamboo mat. Wet your fingers and spread a light layer of rice evenly onto the nori.

2. Turn the sheet of nori over so that the rice side is facing down. Line the edge of nori sheet at the bottom end of the bamboo mat. Place half of the spicy tuna mix at the bottom end of the nori sheet. Add two cucumber sticks.

3. Grab the bottom edge of the bamboo mat while keeping the fillings in place with your fingers, roll into a tight cylinder. Lift the edge of the bamboo mat and continue to roll it forward while keeping gentle pressure on the mat.

4. Place the avocado on top of the roll.

5. Place plastic wrap over the roll and then put the bamboo mat over. Tightly squeeze the roll until the avocado slices wrap around the sushi.

6. Cut the roll into 8 pieces. Remove the plastic wrap on top of the sushi and transfer it to a serving plate.

To Plate:

Garnish the roll with Dollops of Spicy Sauce on each piece and a sprinkle of crispy shallots.

B-Side Sushi at 1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

305-768-9826

www.1800lucky.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.