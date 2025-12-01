MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury deliberations are set to continue in a Miami federal court in a defamation trial as part of a lawsuit brought on by Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury started their deliberations on Friday. The defamation accusations are against blogger Milagro Cooper, also known as Milagro Grams.

Megan is accusing the blogger of spreading false and harmful statements about her online. Grams’ defense is dependent on First Amendment rights.

Megan alleges that Cooper’s statements, broadcast through YouTube and other digital platforms, caused her emotional harm.

The rapper accuses the blogger of defamation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress,and the promotion of an artificial intelligence-generated deepfake porn video. On the stand, Megan claimed the dissemination of that deepfake video caused her major brand deals, including contracts worth more than $1 million each.

One key question in court, however, is whether or not Cooper legally qualifies as media under Florida law. If she does, some of Megan’s claims could be dismissed.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, claims Cooper took part in a coordinated social media campaign to harass and defame her, along with fellow rapper Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez.

Lanez was found guilty in a separate trial after, authorities said, he shot Megan in the foot in 2020. He’s now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Megan’s future, her reputation and possibly a new AI legal precedent are in the hands of a jury. That jury is expected to reconvene at 9 a.m.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.