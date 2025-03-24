FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jury selection has begun in the federal fraud case against singer Sean Kingston.

Kingston appeared in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom on Monday morning.

He faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Officials said he defrauded multiple businesses, including a jeweler and auto dealer, by purchasing items using false documents.

Prosecutors said the obtained items are worth over $1 million.

7News cameras captured Kingston leaving the courthouse during its lunch break where he sent a message to the fans rallying around him.

“I love you guys. All my fans that supported me, I love you guys. Love you,” he said.

Kingston home in Southwest Ranches was raided last May. During the raid, his mother, Janice Turner, was arrested.

While the singer was not at home on the day of the raid, he was arrested in California a few days later.

