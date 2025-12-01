MIAMI (WSVN) - A jury found a blogger liable in a Miami federal courtroom as part of a defamation lawsuit brought on by Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury came to the decision following two days of deliberations, which began on Friday, saying they believe Milagro Cooper, who also goes by Milagro Grams, defamed Megan.

The rapper told reporters she was happy with the jury’s decision while leaving court, Monday.

Megan accused the blogger of spreading false and harmful statements about her online. Grams’ defense relied on her First Amendment rights.

The rapper accused the blogger of defamation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and the promotion of an artificial intelligence-generated deepfake porn video. On the stand, Megan claimed the dissemination of that deepfake video caused her major brand deals, including contracts worth more than $1 million each.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, also claimed Cooper took part in a coordinated social media campaign to harass and defame her, along with fellow rapper Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez.

Lanez was found guilty in a separate trial after, authorities said, he shot Megan in the foot in 2020. He’s now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

The jury ultimately found Grams liable for defaming the rapper with her statements and posts online.

Grams told reporters she was disappointed by the jury’s decision but will accept the outcome.

“I’m not ecstatic, of course you want things to go your way but, like I said, I respect the jury and what they decided, and I think I made out pretty good,” she said.

“We respect the jury’s verdict, we always have to and, whether we agree with it or not, we respect it,” said Jeremy McLymont, Grams’ attorney. “At the end of the day, it was not a complete win for any side. It’s a trial, this is what happens in trial, and we think at the end of the day the verdict was what it’s gonna be.”

Despite Megan’s claims that the deepfake video circulated by Grams caused her to lose major brand deals worth more than $1 million each, the jury ultimately decided Grams would be required to pay $75,000 in damages.

“I’m just happy to be moving forward, you know, things will get handled, it wasn’t a multi-million dollar verdict so I think that’s a blessing, God is good, through and through,” Grams said.

Grams may also be responsible for covering Megan’s legal fees in the case.

