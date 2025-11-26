MIAMI (WSVN) - The jury in rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s defamation case against a blogger has begun deliberations after the defense and prosecution rested.

The lawsuit claims Milagro Cooper, a social media influencer also known as Milagro Gramz, posted false and harmful statements about her online.

Wednesday morning, 7News cameras captured Megan as she walked into the federal courthouse in downtown Miami.

She mostly remained quiet outside the building, but she did briefly respond when a photographer spoke to her.

“How are you holding up through all of this?” asked the photographer.

“I’m doing pretty good,” said Megan.

The Grammy winner, 30, is claiming defamation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and the promotion of an deepfake porn video of the rapper generated with artificial intelligence.

In court, Megan testified that the AI-altered video cost her multiple brand deals, some worth more than a million dollars each.

The case is also one of the first to test Florida’s new deepfake law, which allows victims to sue over AI-generated explicit content shared without consent.

Another important question raised in court is whether Cooper qualifies as media under Florida state law. If so, Megan’s claim could be dismissed.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, alleges Cooper participated in targeted social media campaign to harass, intimidate and defame her alongside fellow rapper Daystar Peterson, better known as Tory Lanez.

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan in a separate trial back in 2020. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Ahead of the trial, Lanez and his lawyer were held in contempt for refusing to answer questions in a deposition.

The rapper is seeking unknown damages. Her reputation and possibly a new AI legal standard are now in the hands of a jury.

If the jury does not reach a verdict by the end of Wednesday, they will reconvene on Monday.

