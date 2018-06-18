Now Deco’s Lynn Martinez understands how Chris Pratt can hypnotize dinosaurs with just one look. Because after flying halfway around the world to the set of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” she felt like he was putting a spell on her.

Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady): “Ruuuun! Ruuuun!!”

Suspense, explosions and some ticked off dinosaurs.

In “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the bad guy is man — and the good guys are the dinos.

Justice Smith (as Franklin Webb): “Am I dead?”

Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady): “Not yet!”

For the “Jurassic” feel, the movie was shot in the mountains of Hawaii, where it almost seems like dinosaurs could be waiting to be saved by a cute guy.

Chris Pratt: “This was a good one.”

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back as Owen and Claire, saving the dinos and themselves — fearlessly.

Chris Pratt: “I got no fears. Fearless, 100 percent.”

Lynn Martinez: “Wow, that’s impressive.”

Chris Pratt: “That’s right.”

Except for…

Chris Pratt: “Uh, bats! ‘Cause they’ll lay eggs in your head.”

Lynn Martinez: “Oh, they will?”

Chris Pratt: “Yeah.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “And centipedes, he talks about centipedes.”

Chris Pratt: “And they hurt when they bite. It’s a curse.”

Centipedes? What is he talking about? Who cares. He is so cute.

Chris Pratt: “There are centipedes around here that will mess you up. If you see a centipede, don’t walk, run. You can try and stomp on it, but he’ll be like, ‘Gotcha! Ha, ha, ha!’ I guess I’m afraid of a lot of things.”

He’s not alone.

Lynn Martinez: “What were you guys scared about in this movie?”

Justice Smith: “The indoraptors.”

Daniella Pineda: “Not looking good on camera.”

The fearless hero in the movie is the female dino, Blue.

Chris Pratt (as Owen Grady): “You know me.”

Lynn Martinez: “Who is your female hero?”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “My female hero? Oh, gosh, I mean, there are so many. The first person who comes to mind is definitely my mom, but it is because motherhood and parenting actually takes real heroism.”

Chris Pratt: “It’s my mom’s birthday today, so a big shout-out to my moms. She’s a hero of mine. She worked very hard for 30 years checking people’s groceries, and she still found time to love her kids and take care of us.

The movie makes you fall in love with all the dinos — which made the stars think about the dino they would adopt.

Chris Pratt: “Like a big one, like a pteranodon so I could ride it, I’d put a saddle on it and ride it. I’d just train it to fly and hunt my enemies.”

Lynn Martinez: “Caterpillars.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Chris Pratt and dinosaurs?”

Chris Pratt: “Done.”

Bryce Dallas Howard: “Watch out, caterpillars.”

Aww, our fearless heroes. Be careful out there, braving danger and saving a species from extinction.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” stomps into U.S. theaters June 22.

