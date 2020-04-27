Jungle Island starting animal watching Zoom meetings

MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of quarantine, people have begun “zoning out” on Zoom.

Zoom meetings have become the new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jungle Island in Miami is starting a new kind of Zoom meeting for animal lovers.

Dr. Jason Chatfield, Jungle Island: “Live. Always scary with animals and kids being live.”

The animal attraction is starting animal watching Zoom meetings for lovers of wildlife.

Jason Chatfield: “You’re all there looking at the flamingos let’s say. So you can talk about the flamingos, or sales this quarter or whatever you’re talking about, with the animals in the background.”

For $100 animals can be seen in the middle of any Zoom meeting.

Jason Chatfield: “It’s a known fact that just watching animals is one of the most relaxing things that people can do, and that’s why people love it. It’s touching, you have some sort of bond with the animals and that’s what we’re here to provide.”

Chatfield emphasized the welcomed distraction for people bogged down by isolation.

Jason Chatfield: “Take your mind off whatever you’re talking about, whatever the party is. Whatever the meeting’s about, you can refocus what you’re focused on as a group.”

Chatfield said any social gathering can be accompanied by the presence of animals.

Jason Chatfield: ”Anytime you would normally gather with people, whether it’s work, or social, or a kid’s birthday party, or an adult birthday party.”

Every penny spent goes towards taking care of the animals so you can feel good about your furry work time festivity.

Jason Chatfield: ”More clear thinking here because of Jungle Island and all of our animal friends.”

Jungle Island is also hosting Facebook live videos where Chatfield will introduce a new animal and invite people to chime in in a chat every Thursday.

