Jumping into Spring

What:

Celebrating the ease of spring in a Julian Chang one-piece; because chic and effortless jumpers are the perfect way to usher in the beginning of a new season. 🌷

Why:

I’ll never forget the first time I wandered into Julian Chang’s boutique on Miami’s Upper East Side — I was mesmerized. His designs were bold, beautiful and original. In fact, I’d never seen anything like them. I remember it clearly: I was a budding entertainment journalist with little fashion sense and even less money, but for whatever reason, I knew l was seeing something special, so I promised myself a quick return when I had more time and, of course, more moolah..

Believe it or not, THAT moment was over a decade ago. I know, I know, not exactly the quick return I promised myself, but there’s more to the story than just passing time; which, by the way, has been pretty good to me. Despite a great career and even a few raises 😉 over the years, Julian Chang remained one of my elusive fashion unicorns — until a few weeks ago…

That’s when my Deco Drive Co-Host, Lynn Martinez, casually informed me one of my clothing sponsors wanted to dress HER, not ME. “At least for the time being,” she said pleasantly. “The time being?!!! What’s that supposed to mean?” I asked, flabbergasted. The news really upset me; making matters worse, she delivered the “fashion bombshell“ right before our LIVE broadcast.

(If the owner of the boutique wasn’t happy with me or wanted to move in a different direction, why didn’t she tell ME? #Embarrassing and to think I’d been so loyal, posting social media pictures in her clothing, highlighting the store on my beloved blog AND wearing outfit after outfit of her brand on Deco. Our relationship wasn’t just a passing phase, either; I had been working with the boutique for almost two years. #LiveAndLearn…)

Lynn knew it wasn’t cool either and all but said so. What’s more, she knew it was a breach of one of our hard, steadfast rules: NEVER EVER take someone else’s clothing sponsor. In her defense, SHE wasn’t actually taking anything; THEY were flat-out offering. Lynn was just being transparent about it which I appreciated and when she saw how visibly upset it made me, she insisted she wouldn’t go through with it, especially after I quipped: “What if I did that to you? You know, just for the time being?”

I knew at that point, though, no matter what I said or how Lynn reacted, there was NO going back. I wasn’t using the boutique anymore, if only out of principle and I definitely wasn’t going to let television clothing come between Lynn and I. We’re besties, sisters and sometimes sisters don’t see eye-to-eye, but at the end of the day, we’re family and we love each other and there’s no midi dress or cute skinny jean trend that could possibly be more stylish than a woman supporting another woman. I relinquished with…

“You have my blessing,” but what fell out of my mouth next surprised even me: “They can dress you if I can feature Julian Chang on Favorite Things.” Julian had been providing Lynn with wardrobe to wear on Deco for years and because of our hard, steadfast rule of NEVER EVER taking someone else’s clothing sponsor, I kept my distance and believe me, it wasn’t easy; especially as he’s considered one of the most gifted fashion designers in the Magic City. Alas, my #ElusiveFashionUnicorn.

Without hesitation, though, Lynn generously agreed and DM’d Julian immediately. The Peruvian-born designer, who’s now a worldwide fashion go-to, was more than happy to help. And, just like that, I was “Jumping into Spring” at Julian’s boutique; modeling three of his easy-peasy, one-piece creations.

If you like sumptuous materials, vibrant colors and generous figure-hugging cuts, you definitely need one of Julian’s jumpers for your spring/summer wardrobe. If you’re more of a dress girl or love a great pair of palazzo pants, his new collection is a must-see: it’s fun, fabulous and functional, especially when it comes to our South Florida weather. 🔥

For me, “Jumping into Spring” is so much more than a fashion blog, it’s been a lesson in life. Sometimes, you have to let go of what you think is comfortable to actually find the perfect fit; one you’ve always known existed, but for whatever reason, weren’t brave enough to try on or, in this case, ask for. By the way…

When I confronted the aforementioned boutique owner about her decision to dress Lynn and not me, she responded: “Don’t take it personal, I wanted more exposure.” Well, unfortunately, I did take it personal, mainly because of the way it was handled. Maybe I’m wrong, but professionally speaking, I think giving me a heads-up would have been the right thing to do. Honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I’m human and sometimes, things hurt.

But then again, you have people like Lynn and Julian who restore your hope in mankind. Pushing you forward with fashionable acts of love and kindness. The universe truly is inspiring, especially if you’re open to growing, changing and evolving, after all, that’s what new beginnings are all about and that’s why “Jumping into Spring” is one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

Julian Chang Boutique

7246 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, Florida 33138

www.julianchang.com

When:

Monday-Saturday: 11 A..M. – 6 P.M.

Be Social:

IG: @julianchangusa

FB: @julianchangboutique

Twitter: @JulianChang

“If winter has

the courage to

turn into spring

who says I can’t

bloom just the same?” — s.r.w

Danielle Margherite Photography www.dmargherite.com

all jumpsuits by Julian Chang

accessoriies available at Julian Chang Boutique

Make-up & Hair: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Sisterhood is Powerful” Auerbach

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.