‘Jumanji’ actor Ser’Darius Blain tells Deco how the 305 shaped his career

Miami is home sweet home to so many talented people, and that includes Ser’Darius Blain. You may know him from a little movie called “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” The actor was born and raised in the 305, and he’s chatting with everyone’s favorite hometown show Deco Drive.

He’s Kevin Hart’s other half in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Ser’Darius Blain: “I definitely gulped when I realized I was going to be playing him. It was just an honor to be mentioned in the same breath as him.”

In reality, he’s Miami native and family man Ser’Darius Blain.

His family is so important to him, Ser’Darius wanted all his number one fans with him for our interview at the Bazaar by José Andrés at the SLS Hotel on South Beach.

Ser’Darius Blain: “Every single person sitting here has influenced my life so much.”

We’ve seen Ser’Darius in different TV shows and movies, but none are bigger than “Jumanji,” where he’s part of an A-list cast that includes another South Florida star — Dwayne Johnson.

Ser’Darius Blain: “My mom graduated from the University of Miami, and you know he was a big-time football player there. I brought that up to him and told him that I’d give him some workout tips. He didn’t like that part too much.”

“Jumanji” is the first movie since 1998 to open in December and still top the box office in February.

Ser’Darius Blain: “It was a shock, it was a shock, definitely.”

The last film to do it?

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Jack Dawson): “Here I am, on the grandest ship in the world, having champagne with you fine people.”

“Titanic.”

Ser’Darius Blain: “Anytime you’re mentioned in the same breath as ‘Titanic,’ I think you’re doin’ all right.”

Until you remember the harsh truth that there was enough room on that door for both Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ser’Darius Blain: “They could’ve been saved, right?! That’s what I’ve been saying for like the last 20 years!”

Finally someone who’s as bothered by it as us.

Ser’Darius has a bunch of upcoming projects he’s working on, including the reboot of the supernatural series, “Charmed,” but first he has a message for all his 305 peeps.

Ser’Darius Blain: “Thank you for influencing my life so much. I think you guys helped me figure out how to keep it real, because people from Miami can spot a fake from a mile away.”

He’s totally talking about Kevin Hart, isn’t he?

