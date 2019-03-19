Julianne Moore finds love after divorce in upcoming drama ‘Gloria Bell’

Julianne Moore is single and ready to mingle. Not in real life. She’s actually happily married. We’re talking about her new movie called “Gloria Bell.” Deco’s bell boy, Chris Van Vliet, is here to tell us all about it.

“Gloria Bell” is a quirky, independent romantic comedy with a top notch catch.

Now, before you say, “Been there, done that, seen it a thousand times,” critics are loving this movie.

We chatted with the star.

Julianne Moore (as Gloria): “Ow, ow!”

Alanna Ubach (as Veronica): “You want more off the sides?”

Julianne Moore (as Gloria): “A little bit more than that, actually. Thanks.”

Julianne Moore is back on the dating scene in “Gloria Bell.”

She’s Gloria, a divorcee who unexpectedly strikes up a romantic relationship with Arnold, played by John Turturro.

John Turturro (as Arnold): “If you were water, I’d be a glass. If you were a foot, I’d be a sock.”

Rom-coms are a dime a dozen, but critics are raving about this one, and Julianne told us why it stands out.

Julianne Moore: “Sometimes in rom-coms, there is like a romantic haze over it, a situation that doesn’t seem quite realistic. What’s wonderful about this is it feels very real, and it’s one those movies that makes you feel a lot.”

By the way, have you noticed that Julianne is, like, never in a bad movie?

From “The Hours” and “Still Alice,” to “The Kids Are All Right” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” the Golden Globe and Oscar winner kind of defies logic with her resume.

Julianne Moore: “I think there are some things that are not so great, but thank you for the compliment.”

You’re right. Maybe “Seventh Son” wasn’t so great…

Julianne Moore (as Mother Malkin in “Seventh Son”): “Your queen has returned. The world of man shall fall.”

Yeah, yikes! But still…

Julianne Moore: “I’ve just been really lucky, I think, with the filmmakers and the scripts that I’ve managed to find.”

Oh, Julianne. So humble.

Back to Gloria, who is a big fan of dancing. As for Julianne…

Julianne Moore: “I’m a mostly dancing around the house kind of person. I don’t go out and go dancing. I mean, my husband and I might be at somebody’s wedding and start dancing there.”

The movie portrays the ebbs and flows of relationships and dating.

Julianne’s married with children, so we took a crack at asking her the eternal question: what’s the key to a happy relationship?

Julianne Moore: “That’s a really big question! I think someone who invests time in you. A relationship doesn’t happen in isolation; it happens spending time with someone.”

Julianne said commitment isn’t about locking someone down and instead that it’s about committing time to that person. Definitely something to think about.

“Gloria Bell” hits theaters this weekend.

