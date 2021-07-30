We could all use some good live music these days, and that’s what we’re gonna get when Julian Marley hits the stage tomorrow night. Deco sat down with the reggae star to get the deets on what’s sure to be a very soulful evening.

There’ll be plenty of good vibes in the air when Julian Marley kicks off the Hollywood Arts Park Experience Concert Series Saturday night.

Julian Marley: “The whole world needs it right now, starting in South Florida.”

Marley wants his gig to lift up folks who are having a tough time these days.

Julian Marley: “It means bringing love to the people unifying the people. It means taking the stress off their minds with some good music.”

His goal is simple, but it’s an important one.

Julian Marley: “We are here to bring healing and just love, you know? That’s all we can bring.”

The concert is co-produced by the Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, and they say the singer was the natural choice to get the concert series started.

Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator: “I have been listening to his songs, so I am up on them, and we know that this evening is going be an evening of inspiration.”

Marley has high hopes for his audience.

Julian Marley: “What I hope people can take away from this show is serenity, peace, unity, tranquility and a sense of oneness.

Even though tomorrow night’s show at the Hollywood Arts Park Experience is free, you still need to RSVP.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Rhythm Foundation

rhythmfoundation.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.