Julia Roberts and other celebs team with Dr. Fauci for #PassTheMic campaign

(CNN) — Some big names in Hollywood are partnering with Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts for a campaign to highlight what they say is a need for a more unified global response to the pandemic.

The #PassTheMic campaign, announced Wednesday, is part of the ONE World Campaign and calls “for a global response to COVID-19 that protects the most vulnerable, supports people worst hit economically, strengthens health systems and creates a more just and equal world.” It’s run by ONE, a global campaign to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030.

Julia Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Rainn Wilson and Penelope Cruz joined other celebs and health experts for a call to action video for #PassTheMic. Fauci is a key member of the White House’s coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Beginning Thursday and continuing for three weeks, some of the stars will turn over their social media accounts for a day to frontline workers, health, economic and other experts to allow them to share their perspectives on the pandemic.

Roberts will be the first to surrender her accounts — to Fauci — for the campaign.

Other participants include Yemi Alade, Connie Britton, Millie Bobby Brown, Danai Gurira, Hugh Jackman, David Oyelowo, Sarah Jessica Parker, Busy Philipps, Rita Wilson, Robin Wright and more.

