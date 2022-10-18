For some movie fans, it’s rom com heaven. Julia Roberts and George Clooney together in “Ticket to Paradise”! They’re a divorced couple, who agree on one thing: Their daughter should not be getting married! For more, here’s Alex Miranda, who insists he will be wearing virginal white at his wedding no matter what the haters or his ex’s say.

You didn’t hear? I’m celibate now!

In “Ticket to Paradise,” mom and dad think their daughter is throwing her law career away when she falls in love on a Bali vacation and decides to move there.

Do they know best? Well, probably. Law school is really hard and expensive.

Julia Roberts. George Clooney. Need we say more?

Oh, yeah — and wedding drama, the perfect recipe for any romantic comedy!

Alex Miranda: “Seeing the two of you together on camera is just such a treat.”

Juilia Roberts: “It’s such a great way to bring these divorced parents together in a faraway place. I mean, it’s just very clever.”

In “Ticket to Paradise,” Georgia and David want to sabotage their daughter’s surprise engagement in Bali so badly, they’re willing to team back up.

Julia Roberts: “She’s clearly a level-headed, responsible girl, and for us to think that we know any better than her, it’s a fool’s errand.”

But that friction is far from their real-life, 22-year friendship, dating back to “Oceans 11”!

Which is on full display in this chaotic beer pong scene.

Alex Miranda: “And completely sober too.”

Julia Roberts: “Completely sober.”

George Clooney: “And that’s the funniest part. Even when we were watching it, Jules and I were like, we were sober?!”

Julia Roberts: “We look so drunk! I think it’s some of our best work.”

Alex Miranda: “You really do!”

George Clooney: “Exactly! Probably teaches some people how to dance, don’t you?”

Alex Miranda: “I would say so!”

The competitiveness, though, that’s real.

Alex Miranda: “Who would have really won the seaweed competition?”

George Clooney: “At one point, I saw them putting more seaweed on her pile to look better.”

Julia Roberts: “They were like, Julia, can you slow down? Because George is…”

George Clooney: “Haha … a little senile.”

So, what didn’t work? Well, for one, a problem for me.

Alex Miranda: “I snore.”

George Clooney: “You do?”

Alex Miranda: “They’ve told me.”

But luckily not for George’s wife, Amal.

George Clooney: “My wife may be just kind enough not to tell me.”

Julia Roberts: “I don’t think she would be eight years of kind.”

George Clooney: “No, she would have stuffed a pillow over my face.”

And Georgia knows one way to make David jealous. Date Gabriel from “Emily in Paris,” that’s how.

And, yup, Lucas Bravo is just like us: obsessed with “Notting Hill”!

Alex Miranda: “I’m just a girl!”

Lucas Bravo: “It’s hard not to fall in love with her. There are no flaws.”

… But isn’t sure Emily would fare well in the wild.

Alex Miranda: “Emily in Bali — yes or no?”

Lucas Bravo: “Ha. I don’t think Emily can take Bali.”

“Ticket to Paradise” travels to theaters this Thursday.

