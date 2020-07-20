Juice Wrld’s posthumous ‘Legends Never Die’ debuts as biggest album of 2020

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Juice Wrld attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

(CNN) — Juice Wrold’s posthumous album has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it the biggest album so far this year.

Billboard reported that “Legends Never Die” moved 497,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending July 16.

The rapper died in December at the age of 21 following a medical emergency shortly after arriving at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

Officials later ruled the cause of death to be the result of an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose.

The debut is the largest streaming week of 2020 and the fourth-largest streaming ever for an album.

“Legends Never Die” knocked another posthumous rapper’s album out of the top spot.

Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” now moves to the No. 2 position.

Five people were recently arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the rapper during a home invasion in February.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.