Judi Dench set to have 1st runner in Grand National

LONDON (AP) — The queen of the big screen is taking on the toughest challenge in the sport of kings.

Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench is set to have her first runner in the Grand National, the world’s most grueling steeplechase, after entering As De Mee in the race at Aintree in April.

As De Mee, which is owned by Dench jointly with businessman Andy Stewart, has won at the Liverpool course before, in the 2016 Grand Sefton Handicap Chase.

The 7-year-old bay gelding is trained by Paul Nicholls.

Of the 105 entered horses, only the top 40 can race in the Grand National, but As De Mee’s weight allocation makes him the 33rd highest-rated horse.

Dench said: “I used to ride a lot, too, so after that I’ve always had a huge love for racing.”

