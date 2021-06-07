MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has weighed in on a last call controversy in Miami Beach.

The judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Clevelander Hotel, whose owners had sued the city.

She found the city’s decision to roll back the cutoff point for alcohol sales from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. was illegal, because commissioners did not have the votes needed for such a zoning change.

The city may appeal the ruling.

