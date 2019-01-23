Judge limits access to R. Kelly’s Chicago recording studio

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge says a Chicago warehouse that R. Kelly is renting can be used only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only as a recording studio.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the Cook County judge also prohibited use of the second floor Tuesday, after building inspectors found faulty stairs.

The ruling comes a week after Chicago building inspectors found code violations at the R&B star’s recording studio on the city’s near West Side during a court-ordered inspection. Those violations included evidence the industrial space was used as a residence.

Kelly has come under fire after women featured on a Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” made new sexual misconduct allegations against the singer. Kelly has denied the allegations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.