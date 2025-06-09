(CNN) — A judge on Monday dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a major development in the ongoing civil litigation between former co-stars Lively and Baldoni.

In January, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging that the Hollywood couple sought to “destroy” him and his career, after hijacking his film, “It Ends With Us.”

Baldoni’s complaint escalated the ongoing legal battle stemming from the film that Baldoni directed and co-starred in with Lively.

In a statement, Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb called the ruling “a total victory and a complete vindication.”

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement added.

Motions to dismiss Baldoni’s claims by Lively, Reynolds and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, were all granted. The judge also granted a motion to dismiss by the New York Times. Baldoni had sued the publication for $250 million for libel, claiming that the newspaper published an article “rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions” that relied on Lively’s “self-serving narrative.”

The judge ruled that Baldoni can file an amended complaint on the allegations of tortious interference with contract, relating to Reynolds and Lively, and breach of implied covenant, relating to Lively, by June 23, if they choose to do so.

The ongoing saga between Lively and Baldoni erupted in December 2024, when Lively first filed a civil rights complaint, claiming that she was sexually harassed by Baldoni during production of the film and then was retaliated against for speaking up about her alleged mistreatment. Baldoni immediately denied Lively’s claims.

Lively eventually escalated her civil rights complaint, officially filing a lawsuit against Baldoni.

She alleged that after being sexually harassed with inappropriate comments and behavior on set, Baldoni’s team then orchestrated a smear campaign against her to ruin her reputation in the public sphere. Lively’s complaint contained hundreds of text messages between Baldoni and his crisis PR team, including one text that read they could “bury” her.

Since, the legal teams for both stars have been in a bitter and public back-and-forth that at one point saw superstar Taylor Swift subpoenaed in the case. Baldoni’s lawyers eventually withdrew the subpoena.

Baldoni’s team at one point launched a public website containing documents pertaining to the litigation and a “timeline of relevant events.”

