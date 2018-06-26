Judge denies rapper Meek Mill’s request for new trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has denied Meek Mill’s petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions despite support for the request by the district attorney’s office.

The rapper’s attorneys cited credibility issues with a police officer who testified in his case. District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office agreed to the new trial, saying it had no confidence in the officer’s testimony.

Judge Genece Brinkley said in an opinion Monday that Mill had not met his burden of proof in questioning the officer’s credibility.

A different Philadelphia judge has granted new trials in at least three other cases involving the officer’s testimony.

Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.