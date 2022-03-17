MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juanes will be performing in Miami Beach this weekend.

The 26-time Grammy award winning Latin rock singer will be performing on Saturday.

The concert is part of the month-long “Miami Beach Live!” event, which combines movie classics on the beach with headline performers and daytime programming.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

“Miami Beach Live!” has free resident general admission tickets available and $10 non-resident general admission tickets.

Resident VIP tickets for $100 and non-resident VIP tickets for $125 are still available.

