MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juanes will be performing in Miami Beach this weekend.
The 26-time Grammy award winning Latin rock singer will be performing on Saturday.
The concert is part of the month-long “Miami Beach Live!” event, which combines movie classics on the beach with headline performers and daytime programming.
Gates will open at 5 p.m.
“Miami Beach Live!” has free resident general admission tickets available and $10 non-resident general admission tickets.
Resident VIP tickets for $100 and non-resident VIP tickets for $125 are still available.
To purchase a ticket, click here.
