MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Juanes will be performing in Miami Beach this weekend.

The 26-time Grammy award winning Latin rock singer will be performing on Saturday.

"Es Por Ti" que @juanes will be performing at #MiamiBeachLive on March 19th. Let loose & feel the rhythm of Latin music in your veins when you get your tickets today: https://t.co/iUSZWcOKVb @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/lWWJFPpR2R — Greater Miami and Miami Beach (@MiamiandBeaches) January 22, 2022

The concert is part of the month-long “Miami Beach Live!” event, which combines movie classics on the beach with headline performers and daytime programming.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

“Miami Beach Live!” has free resident general admission tickets available and $10 non-resident general admission tickets.

Resident VIP tickets for $100 and non-resident VIP tickets for $125 are still available.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

