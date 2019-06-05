Juanes to open for Rolling Stones in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rolling Stones have announced Colombian superstar Juanes will open for them at their Miami Gardens show on the No Filter Tour.

The legendary rockers took to Twitter Wednesday, where they posted about the musical acts that will be starting their shows when they hit the road later this month.

We are happy to announce the special guests that will be joining us on our upcoming US & Canada shows! See you very soon 👅 https://t.co/mutB0bDbqW #stonesnofilter pic.twitter.com/EFsm6T9sFo — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) June 5, 2019

Juanes, a long-time Miami resident, is Latin rock’s leading global ambassador.

His appearance during the No Filter Tour isn’t his first gig with the band. He was the only artist to join the Stones as an onstage guest during their 2016 America Latin Olé stadium tour in Latin America.

The Rolling Stones will be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.