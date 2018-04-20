Good things come to those who wait, but Juanes comes to those who wait a little longer. The Latin music star told Deco what’s on tap for his weekend concert — and how the Miami Heat stalled his big show.

Juanes is a Colombian singing sensation, a beast on the guitar and a South Florida resident. He’s also set for his Amarte Tour to hit the American Airlines Arena.

Juanes: “We are gonna have the best show ever, a lot of energy, a lot of party, a lot of passion. I’m gonna be performing songs from all my albums, some covers, some surprises.”

Fans must be chomping at the bit. Juanes was supposed to play the AAA Saturday night, but he got bounced for a Miami Heat playoff game.

Juanes: “First thing that came to my head was like, ‘Hmm, are we gonna have that show that night?”

Which posed a problem, so…

Juanes: “We moved the show to Sunday night.”

Doesn’t matter what night he’s on stage. With Juanes, no two shows are alike.

Juanes: “We are kind of like a DJ at a party, so we are just performing, and you see people are very excited. It’s like you know which is the next song you have to play. Sometimes you just feel it.”

In other words, he wants to make the good times roll.

Juanes: “You have to go and just give everything. You have to win the audience.”

Aside from his tour, Juanes is getting ready to drop his new album.

Juanes: “The first song is going to be released really soon, like the last week in May, first week in June, and it’s call “P’adentro,” and it’s a ‘palo.'”

A what?

Juanes: “‘Palo’ means a hit. It’s a hit.”

Right now, Juanes is just focused on playing his other hits for his home crowd right here in the 305.

Juanes: “For me, it means a lot, because I love this city so much. I love this community so much.”

Tickets to Sunday’s show are still available.

