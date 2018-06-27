Jr. B brings Argentinean fare to SoFlo

There’s nothing wrong with going to the usual South Florida staples for a meal, but sometimes it’s nice to change things up. A restaurant that’s well-known in South America is hoping to become a hot spot here. It’s called Jr. B … and Junior says, “I’m new in town!”

Downtown Hollywood has a new neighbor, and they hail from Argentina.

Cristian Tissone, Jr. B: “In Argentina, we have 25 restaurants and more. We are famous for pizza. And here, we prepare it all homemade.”

The popular restaurant called Jr. B has made the trip all the way to SoFlo for its first U.S. location.

And since they’re known for their pizza — let’s start there.

Really, we should always start with pizza.

Cristian Tissone: “Our pizza is famous because it’s really crunchy. It’s in a brick oven.”

A popular choice is the Jr. B Pizza.

Cristian Tissone: “Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion rings with barbecue sauce.”

Justin Brown, customer: “I’ve never actually had a solo onion ring on a piece of pizza, and I think it’s really great. It’s like if I wanted a burger, but I decided I didn’t want a burger. I’d get this and be very satisfied.”

And you don’t have to limit yourself to one flavor.

You can get 14, 28 or 42 inches of different pizza.

Cristian Tissone: “The idea is a family place — to share.”

But don’t sleep on the other Jr. B staples — like a Milanesa.

Cristian Tissone: “It’s a steak with breadcrumbs — fried — and we work with the Milanesas like a pizza.”

Oh yeah — steak pizza!

Plus there are empanadas, more of your usual steak dishes and sandwiches like the choripan Argentino with chorizo sausage.

Sophia Fiat, customer: “It’s very flavorful, it’s fresh, it’s quick to order if you’re in a hurry, if you’re working.”

Justin Brown: “We pass it at night, but now that I know they have this food, I’m definitely gonna be coming in.”

