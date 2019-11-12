Josh Gad talks new and improved Olaf in sequel ‘Frozen II’

Madonna once said, “You’re frozen when your heart’s not open.” Well, Josh Gad’s heart is open and he is frozen. The “Frozen II” star was home in South Florida Tuesday to talk and sing with Deco chief snow man, Alex Miranda.

Let it go!

No, really, let that song go because “Frozen II” is here, and it’s time for a new ear worm!

“Into the Unknown” is the new song Disney hopes your kids will be singing incessantly for eternity.

Alex Miranda: “How do you follow ‘Let It Go’ up?”

Josh Gad: “They didn’t try to do the same thing. They took the characters at this point in their journeys, and they gave them each songs that referenced where they’re at emotionally in their lives.”

“Frozen II” follows the gang north, where Elsa looks to discover the origins of her powers. While the royal sisters are at the center of the story, the scene stealer has always been Josh Gad’s Olaf. There’s more to him now than just laughs.

Josh Gad: “Olaf, in the first film, is like more in the toddler stage. He’s new to the world. Everything seems fresh and new to him. In this movie, he sort of matured, and he’s starting to ask questions that don’t always have easy answers.”

Like, maybe, how funny it is that Josh is now a major Hollywood star, and he grew up — I’m not even kidding you — in Hollywood, Florida.

Alex Miranda: “Did you watch Deco Drive as a kid?”

Josh Gad: “I did watch Deco Drive as a kid.”

Alex Miranda: “Yes, I knew it!”

Josh Gad: “I literally grew up watching Deco Drive.”

Alex Miranda: “With Belkys, the Lynn.”

Josh Gad: “All of them.”

Alex Miranda: “That era.”

Josh Gad: “I must have been like 10, 13, and I remember it vividly.”

“Frozen II” is set to be released in theaters Nov. 22.

