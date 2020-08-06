Josh Gad hosts virtual cast reunions on YouTube

If there’s an upside to quarantine, it’s that attention-craving stars are still craving attention, and that means the casts of classic movies are taking part in virtual reunions.

Virtual cast reunions are a new way of entertaining and giving back during the pandemic.

Actor Josh Gad launched his “Reunited Apart” series with “The Goonies” back in April.

The show also reunited casts and creative teams from “Back To The Future,” “Splash” and more.

Each episode raised money for different COVID-19 related charities.

“Ghostbusters” on June 15 was for the Equal Justice Initiative.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was June 28.

You can still view the reunions on Gad’s YouTube page.

Will Smith reminisced with castmates of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” on his Snapchat series.

John Krasinksi danced with “The Office” stars on “Some Good News” to surprise a newlywed couple.

“Stars in the House” is a daily live-streamed YouTube series bringing together casts from Broadway & the small screen to benefit the Actors Fund.

It’s taken virtual walks down memory lane with shows including “Scandal” and “Frasier.” And they kicked off this week with “L.A. Law.”

And coming up, Bryan Cranston just confirmed the “Malcolm in the Middle” cast is getting together on Zoom.

They’ll read the pilot episode to mark its 20th anniversary to benefit Healing California.

No word if Gad will continue his get-togethers, but other reunions continue to connect casts and fans at home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.