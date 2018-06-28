Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro spill details on ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

In the new “Sicario” movie, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro don’t make the law — they are the law … kinda like Chris and Shireen with Deco. They’re stopping at nothing to complete their mission. But the guys did stop to talk with Deco Drive in Miami about their new action-thriller.

Josh Brolin (as Matt Graver): “Good luck.”

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro Gillick): “Luck doesn’t live on this side of the border.”

Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin are fighting off bad dudes on their own terms in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

It’s a follow-up to the 2015 film, and Benicio explained the difference between the two in basketball terms.

Benicio Del Toro: “‘Sicario’ was a blowout. We won by 40 points. But if it was a basketball game, ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ goes to a double overtime and we don’t know who wins.”

The guys’ mission is to take out drug cartels, which the U.S. government has classified as terrorist organizations.

But things don’t really go according to plan.

Catherine Keener (as Cynthia Foards): “Your objective is to start a war between the Mexican cartels — not with the Mexican government!”

Benicio and Josh told us what else hasn’t gone according to plan for them.

Benicio Del Toro: “Oh, many things. I mean, many times my acting career looked like it was gonna fall apart and I had packed my suitcase.”

We’re glad it worked out.

Josh Brolin: “You never know how it’s gonna go. I was a working actor. You start, you do ‘The Goonies’ and you kind of think that’s how your career is. That’s how the next job is gonna be and the job after that. It didn’t really happen like that.”

Josh Brolin (as Matt Graver): “No rules this time.”

Benicio Del Toro (as Alejandro Gillick): “Adios.”

They’re throwing out the rulebook in the movie.

But do they consider themselves rule-breakers in real life?

Benicio Del Toro: “Well, if I was a real rule-breaker, I’d be in jail, right? I think deciding to be an actor, that’s a … you have to be a little bit of a rule-breaker.”

Josh agrees that acting is unusual, but then again…

Josh Brolin: “Maybe it is natural, you know? You see people and you don’t necessarily wanna hug ’em, but you say hello and you hug ’em and then it gets weird.”

Wait a minute!

Does that mean this embrace with Chris last year wasn’t genuine?!

Chris Van Vliet: “You smell amazing, by the way.”

Josh Brolin: “Thank you. I just put some deodorant on.”

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” will be out in theaters Friday.

