Jordin Sparks talks facing her fears, spreading her wings as Exotic Bird on ‘The Masked Dancer’

It’s down to the final dancers on “The Masked Dancer.”

Deco chatted with the latest contestant to leave the show, and we have a preview of what’s coming up this week.

The sparks were flying, but singer Jordin Sparks is hanging up her dancing shoes as “The Masked Dancer’s” Exotic Bird.

Sparks says she wasn’t sure about doing the show at first, but her family got her to spread her wings.

Jordin Sparks: “My husband was so encouraging. He was like, you would be great on this, what are you talking about? Like, you could totally do this. I wanted to go on the show, one, because it scared me a little bit and because I wanted to prove to myself that I can do things that scare me a little bit, not only for myself, but for those watching and also for my son.”

It was also a reunion for the season six American Idol winner and former Idol judge Paula Abdul.

Jordin Sparks: “I love her. I knew she was going to make it fun and have good banter. At the same time I was like, she’s going to know, like she’s gonna know that it’s me. She’s totally going to know. She was like, I always love seeing you and I’m just so proud of you. When she says it, I know she means it, and so it was really cool to be able to have that moment with her. I mean, she really watched me grow up. I was 16 when I auditioned on the show.”

Now that the dancing thing is out of the way, Jordin’s working on new music like her single “You Still Think of Me.”

Jordin Sparks: “Even though I’m reminiscing on times that were really hard and times that were painful, there’s still a hopefulness and a redemption in it because it’s like, yeah, I went through all that, but leaving you meant gaining me.”

One down, four more to go.

Tonight we’ll see who will be the final three out of Tulip, Zebra, Cotton Candy and Sloth.

