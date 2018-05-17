Jordan Peele is doing a show about Nazi hunters for Amazon

(CNN) — Amazon Studios is getting into business with “Get Out” writer/director Jordan Peele.

Peele is set to executive produce a new series for the streaming network called “The Hunt,” a 1977-set show about a group of diverse Nazi hunters living in New York City.

Known as The Hunters, the group sets out on a bloody quest to bring high-ranking Nazi officials to justice after learning hundreds are living in the U.S.

David Weil (“Moonfall”) created the series, which is produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.

Amazon said the 10-episode first season will premiere in more than 200 countries and territories as a global exclusive for the company.

“It’s cathartic. It’s noir. It’s frighteningly relevant. It’s exactly what I want to see on television,” Peele said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world.”

The series it the first major get for studio head Jennifer Salke, who stepped into the role formerly occupied by ousted executive Roy Price in February.

“Our biggest priority is attracting exceptional writing and producing talent to bring addictive, groundbreaking projects to Prime Video,” said Salke in a statement.

Peele, who won an Oscar for best original screenplay earlier this year, has been staying busy with both TV and movie projects.

In addition to revealing the title to his new film, called “Us,” Peele is also an executive producer on TBS’s “The Last O.G.,” a producer on Spike Lee’s Cannes phenom “BlacKkKlansman,” and has a “The Twilight Zone” series in the works at CBS All Access. (TBS, like CNN, is owned by Turner.)

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.