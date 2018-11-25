Jonathan Bennett reprises ‘Mean Girls’ role in Ariana Grande’s upcoming music video

(WSVN) - A familiar face is making an appearance in Ariana Grande’s upcoming music video for the song “thank u, next.”

Jonathan Bennett, aka Aaron Samuels from “Mean Girls,” is reprising his role from the cult classic movie in the new music video.

Grool.

Aaron ❤️ Regina. Thank U, Next

Bennett posted several pictures from the set on Instagram.

you’re like really pretty

Grande was also seen taking on the role of the Queen Bee herself, Regina George.

