Jonas Brothers to perform at New Year’s Eve celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach has announced that the Jonas Brothers will be headlining the resort’s 2020 New Year’s Eve party.

This announcement comes as the band rides at the top of the charts with their return to the pop music scene earlier this year via their hit single “Sucker,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the first #1 for the trio and the first #1 debut from a band in the 21st century.

The Jonas Brother are currently on their Happiness Begins Tour, which started in Miami in August, and they’ll return to ring in the new decade at the resort’s legendary oceanfront poolside.

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach resort will host their 2020 New Year’s Eve party Tuesday, Dec. 31.

