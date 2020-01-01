Jonas Brothers perform at New Year’s Eve celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic hotel in South Florida known for some legendary pool parties delivered just that to celebrate the new year.

The Jonas Brothers rang in the new year with some rockin’ tunes at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Tuesday night.

It was the perfect way to end the decade as the iconic hotel was packed with thousands of fans all around the poolside stage, burning up with excitement for the Jonas Brothers.

They graced the set with sparkly black tuxedos and crisp vocals. Their performance was nothing short of energetic as they performed some of their hit songs including “Sucker.”

You can bet they had the crowds pumped!

It was all a part of ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“Wow, the pressure’s on now,” said Joe Jonas. “Can’t wait to perform. Tonight’s gonna be a blast.”

The band got the crowd hyped up as the clock wound down to midnight, and we can’t forget those New Year’s kisses!

Nick Jonas was joined on stage by his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, and they shared the sweetest kiss.

The night didn’t end there. The trio went on rocking into the new decade and closed the night with another banging performance.

The Jonas Brothers will continue their tour starting in Europe in January.

