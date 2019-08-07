Jonas Brothers kick off North American tour at AAA after 6-year hiatus

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jonas Brothers are officially back on the road after a six-year hiatus, and they kicked off their North American tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Fans who converged in front of the venue on Wednesday said they had been waiting for this night for years.

“They broke up before I was able to go to a concert, so now that they are back together, it’s like amazing to me,” said Jalixza Villanueva.

She wasn’t the only barely able to contain her excitement over Kevin, Joe and Nick performing together again. Three fans were so excited that they kept talking over each other.

“We have been waiting for them to come together from when we were like 8 or 9,” said one of them.

“Yeah, I’ve been a fan since I was so young, literally middle school,” said another fan.

Another fan said she grew up watching the Jonas Brothers on TV.

“I saw their TV series when they were with Disney. I’ve heard all their music. I love them, grew up on them” she said.

“I’m most excited to see them perform their old songs,” said another fan.

Their enthusiasm is fitting, especially since this tour is called Happiness Begins. It’s named after the Jonas Brothers’ fifth studio album, which dropped in June.

Many attendees recorded part the group’s first concert since 2013 and posted clips on social media.

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to South Florida. They recently shot one of their music videos, for the single “Cool,” using Miami Beach locations as an eye-popping backdrop.

It’s been a big year for the group. They also released the documentary “Chasing Happiness,” which chronicles their breakup, reunion and happier times.

“What hurt the most is it came from Nick. He is my best friend,” said Joe in an interview for the documentary.

“There were moments I thought they’d never speak to me again,” said Nick in another interview.

Nick and Joe recently married their sweethearts — Nick to actress Priyanka Chopra, Joe to “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner.

Meanwhile, Kevin and Danielle are celebrating 10 years of marriage.

And now, these talented siblings are one big, happy family, on stage and off.

The Jonas Brothers will be returning to South Florida on Friday, Nov. 15, to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.