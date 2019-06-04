Jonas Brothers hit the red carpet in LA for premiere of ‘Chasing Happiness’

Happiness isn’t just a state of mind. It’s a money-making venture for the Jonas Brothers. They hit the red carpet at the premiere of their documentary “Chasing Happiness,” and fans went wild!

Joe Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness”): ‘We got a phone call from Disney.”

Kevin Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness): “‘We’re going to hand you a record deal.'”

Nick Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness”): “And it was just nonstop from there.”

It may be hard to believe, but the Jonas Brothers haven’t always been happy.

Kevin Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness”): “Nick says, ‘The Jonas brothers should be no more.'”

At least together.

Joe Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness”): “What hurt the most is it came from Nick. He is my best friend.”

Nick Jonas (in “Chasing Happiness”): “There were moments I thought they will never speak to me again.”

That’s why their new documentary “Chasing Happiness” is so powerful.

The group premiered their new Amazon Prime film in Los Angeles, Monday night.

The trio shared all the behind-the-scenes action on Instagram.

The brothers weren’t alone and brought their wives, making for a triple date night.

Nick and Priyanka, Joe and Sophie and Kevin and Danielle all shared the spotlight.

The brothers later performed tunes at the premiere.

“Chasing Happiness” follows the group’s rise to fame, their super-stardom and their eventual burn-out and abrupt break-up in 2013.

Unknown speaker (in “Chasing Happiness”): “I think that the brothers had to grow apart to be able to get perspective.”

With all that behind them, and having found their own way, the group reunited to make new music.

Their fifth studio album, which drops Friday, is called “Happiness Begins.”

It includes the song “Cool,” which has a music video that was shot right here in South Florida.

The band will be playing in Miami at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Aug. 7.

